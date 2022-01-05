Ask the Expert
CDC gives new booster guidance

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday, the CDC shorten the interval for when many people can receive the booster shot. The time went from six months to now five months due to the increase of COVID cases seen around the world.

According to the new CDC recommendations, children 5 months and up, who’ve already received the Pfizer vaccine are now recommended to get the Pfizer booster shot.

Dr. Flavia Rossi, FAAP pediatrician at Affinity Pediatrics and medical director of pediatrics at Southwell, says she recommends Pfizer for both children and adults.

“The FDA approved the COVID booster to be given to 12 years and up and the FDA authorized a third vaccine dose as part of the primary series of shots for children ages 5-11 who are immunocompromised,” Rossi says.

Immunocompromised means your immune system doesn’t work as well as others for several different health-related reasons. Pfizer was the brand offered to children earlier this year. She also recommends the Pfizer booster for adults.

She says Pfizer is what doctors give to the children, but the booster can be paired with any of the vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

She says the booster shot is completely safe and effective. She encourages parents to get their children vaccinated and to continue to follow those basic CDC guidelines to help minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

