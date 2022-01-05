Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany police searching for missing mother, child

APD searching for missing mother and child.
APD searching for missing mother and child.(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a missing mother and child, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

APD said Shantae Jackson, 28, and her daughter Charity Woodall, have been missing since November. Police said Jackson was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit and leaving her residence while pushing her daughter in a baby stroller.

Police said she could possibly be near the area of the Salvation Army.

Jackson is 5′4, weighs around 127 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a slender build.

If you know the whereabouts or have any information, please call Albany police at (229) 431-2100 or Crimestoppers (229) 436-TIPS.

The Albany Ga Police Department needs your help with locating Shantae Jackson & Charity Woodall. If you have any information please call 911 or Crimestoppers 229-436-TIPS.

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Albany woman seriously injured after ATV crash
Crime scene
Law enforcement sets up operation to indict 40 Albany gang members
Peggie Carter, missing woman
DCP searching for missing woman with schizophrenia
Generic image
APD investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash
The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital system is up 57% in one week and up 335% over...
Phoebe seeing ‘explosive growth’ in COVID infections, hospitalizations

Latest News

WALB
The Department of Public Health offers free HIV Testing on Tuesdays
WALB
DCSS talks return to in-person learning amid COVID
WALB
CDC Gives New Booster Guidance
WALB
Fatal Cordele shooting under investigation