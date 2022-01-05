Albany police searching for missing mother, child
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a missing mother and child, according to a Facebook post by the agency.
APD said Shantae Jackson, 28, and her daughter Charity Woodall, have been missing since November. Police said Jackson was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit and leaving her residence while pushing her daughter in a baby stroller.
Police said she could possibly be near the area of the Salvation Army.
Jackson is 5′4, weighs around 127 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a slender build.
If you know the whereabouts or have any information, please call Albany police at (229) 431-2100 or Crimestoppers (229) 436-TIPS.
