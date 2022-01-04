Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn’t make them very sick, and its surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places.

People might mistakenly think the COVID-19 vaccines will completely block infection, but the shots are mainly designed to prevent severe illness, says Louis Mansky, a virus researcher at the University of Minnesota.

And the vaccines are still doing their job on that front, particularly for people who’ve gotten boosters.

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine still offer strong protection against serious illness from omicron. While those initial doses aren’t very good at blocking omicron infection, boosters — particularly with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — rev up levels of the antibodies to help fend off infection.

Omicron appears to replicate much more efficiently than previous variants. And if infected people have high virus loads, there’s a greater likelihood they’ll pass it on to others, especially the unvaccinated. Vaccinated people who get the virus are more likely to have mild symptoms, if any, since the shots trigger multiple defenses in your immune system, making it much more difficult for omicron to slip past them all.

Advice for staying safe hasn’t changed. Doctors say to wear masks indoors, avoid crowds and get vaccinated and boosted. Even though the shots won’t always keep you from catching the virus, they’ll make it much more likely you stay alive and out of the hospital.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?

How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?

Can your pet get COVID-19?

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Albany woman seriously injured after ATV crash
Peggie Carter, missing woman
DCP searching for missing woman with schizophrenia
Generic image
APD investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash
Crime scene
Law enforcement sets up operation to indict over 40 Albany gang members
Valdosta State names next head football coach
Valdosta State announces new head football coach

Latest News

Robots are filling in for staff at a California hotel.
Robots deployed to some hotels amid staffing shortage
Hundreds of motorists have been stuck on I-95 for several hours overnight and into Tuesday.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia
Hundreds of motorists have been stuck on I-95 for several hours overnight and into Tuesday.
I-95 semi crash brings traffic to a standstill for several hours
The House's Jan. 6 committee said it's making progress on its investigation.
House Jan. 6 panel says its making progress
U.S. Capitol Police officers try to hold back rioters on the West Frontof the U.S. Capitol on...
Insurrection prompts year of change for US Capitol Police