U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses 5G roll out delay in U.S.

(Latino Life via Canva)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WTOC) - Faster phone internet speeds are something we’ve heard about for years.

Now, on the eve of the rollout, the 5G infrastructure for AT&T and Verizon has been delayed over safety concerns about how it could affect air travel.

The issue has to do with concerns over 5G infrastructure near airports and that it could disrupt technology on airplanes during takeoff and landing in a bad weather situation.

It’s something the air industry has raised concerns about for months. And those concerns are what prompted recent discussions and an agreement Monday to delay the 5G roll out for two weeks until January 19.

WTOC spoke to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday and asked him what happens now.

“Our folks at the FAA are working around the clock doing the engineering. Look we can’t do anything that isn’t safe, but the sooner that we can certify that something is safe, the better so that there is less disruption as these two technologies begin to co-exist on American soil,” Buttigieg said.

The agreement is one Buttigieg worked on with the Federal Communications Commission, the Federal Aviation Administration, AT&T, Verizon and airline industry leaders.

In a statement released Tuesday by President Joe Biden, he said the agreement is part of an effort to quote “substantially reduce disruptions to air operations.” He said he’s pleased an agreement was reached and thanked those involved for their work over the last few months to discuss a solution.

