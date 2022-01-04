Rising temps and more rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Brisk northwest winds are gradually relaxing but not before ushering in some very cold air. It’s feeling more like January with temperatures running more than 30° cooler compared to yesterday. Readings topped the 40s around 50° as clouds cleared this afternoon.

Tonight clear with calm winds and colder 30s for a chilly start Tuesday. Otherwise quiet and mostly dry with a sun/cloud mix and milder 60s midweek. Next cold front slides in with scattered showers Thursday. Rain quickly moves out as drier and colder 50s settle in Friday. Warming into the 70s as rain returns Sunday followed by another cool down early week.

