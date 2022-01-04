Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rising temps and more rain

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Brisk northwest winds are gradually relaxing but not before ushering in some very cold air. It’s feeling more like January with temperatures running more than 30° cooler compared to yesterday. Readings topped the 40s around 50° as clouds cleared this afternoon.

Tonight clear with calm winds and colder 30s for a chilly start Tuesday. Otherwise quiet and mostly dry with a sun/cloud mix and milder 60s midweek. Next cold front slides in with scattered showers Thursday. Rain quickly moves out as drier and colder 50s settle in Friday. Warming into the 70s as rain returns Sunday followed by another cool down early week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Albany woman seriously injured after ATV crash
Peggie Carter, missing woman
DCP searching for missing woman with schizophrenia
Generic image
APD investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash
Crime scene
Law enforcement sets up operation to indict over 40 Albany gang members
Valdosta State names next head football coach
Valdosta State announces new head football coach

Latest News

Temps rise through the week
First Alert Weather Monday January 3
Severe weather damages fire station in Vidalia
Majority of the food lion shoppers were trying to get what they needed so they could get back...
Food Lion shoppers picked up essentials during tornado watch
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather