Powerball jackpot rises to $610 million

No one won in Monday night’s drawing, so the Powerball has increased.
No one won in Monday night’s drawing, so the Powerball has increased.(WTVM, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing.

For the drawing Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot increased to an estimated $610 million, the seventh largest jackpot in Powerball history, with a cash option amount of $434.2 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has also been increased to an estimated $253 million for Tuesday night’s drawing, with a cash option amount of $175.6 million.

No one won in Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 02, 13, 32, 33, 48, and 22.

In the Monday night drawing, the top-winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in Montana and two $1 million tickets sold in Connecticut and Texas, according to Powerball.

No one has hit the Powerball jackpot in almost three months. It was last won by a single ticket in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing. That $699.8 million prize was the fifth largest in Powerball history.

Powerball said the overall odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292 million.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum payment.

