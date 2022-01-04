Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Police: Dog leads troopers to serious crash scene to help save owner

Authorities said a German shepherd led police to a serious crash scene near the New...
Authorities said a German shepherd led police to a serious crash scene near the New Hampshire-Vermont border.(New Hampshire State Police/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (Gray News) - Authorities are crediting a pet dog with leading police to the scene of a major crash where two men were seriously injured.

New Hampshire State Police said troopers initially responded to a report of a loose dog on a bridge near the Vermont border in Lebanon Monday night.

When troopers and local authorities arrived, they found a large German shepherd in the northbound lanes of Interstate 89. When they tried to get close to the dog, the pet continued running north until it guided police to a damaged section of a guardrail near the Interstate 91 junction across the state line into Vermont.

Police saw a heavily damaged pickup that appeared to have been in a rollover crash, and responders saw two people ejected from the vehicle.

The two were suffering major injuries from the crash and hypothermia from the cold weather.

Authorities later discovered that the dog, named Tinsley, was the pet of one of the people injured at the scene.

Troopers said it appeared Tinsley was unharmed and deliberately led police to the owner.

Vermont State Police is investigating the crash.

On January 3, 2022 at approximately 10 PM, Trooper Sandberg of #NHSP #TroopD responded to a report of a loose canine on...

Posted by New Hampshire State Police on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Albany woman seriously injured after ATV crash
Crime scene
Law enforcement sets up operation to indict 40 Albany gang members
Peggie Carter, missing woman
DCP searching for missing woman with schizophrenia
Generic image
APD investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash
The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital system is up 57% in one week and up 335% over...
Phoebe seeing ‘explosive growth’ in COVID infections, hospitalizations

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a...
Trump cancels Florida news conference scheduled for Jan. 6
HIV pamphlets
How to take preventative measures against HIV
HIV Testing Kit from the Dougherty County Department of Public Health
Dougherty Co. Health Dept. offering free HIV testing on Tuesdays
Tuesday, the CDC shorten the interval for when many people can receive the booster shot. The...
CDC gives new booster guidance
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea