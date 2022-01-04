Phoebe seeing ‘explosive growth’ in COVID infections, hospitalizations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 numbers, according to the hospital system.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital system is up 57% in one week and up 335% over the last three weeks, according to Phoebe.

The hospital system also said the positivity rate is also “increasing substantially.”

On Tuesday, Phoebe’s main lab processed 227 COVID-19 tests, 88 of which were positive — which is more than on any single day since the health system began in-house COVID testing in August 2020, according to Phoebe.

The hospital system said there has also been a sharp rise in positive rapid tests done at Phoebe clinics. Since the start of 2022, Phoebe urgent and primary care clinics recorded 254 positive rapid screenings and a positivity rate of 44%.

“We are seeing the explosive growth in COVID infections and hospitalizations that we anticipated in southwest Georgia and throughout the state,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “The current transmission rate is clearly outpacing anything we have been through in previous surges. While we planned and prepared for this, we need our community to help our ‘healthcare heroes’ by taking precautions to prevent spreading the virus, so our hospitals will not be overwhelmed with COVID patients.”

Because of the increases, Phoebe is altering the system’s visitation guidelines, starting Thursday. Patients will only be allowed two visitors a day and one visitor at a time.

Here are the hospital system’s latest COVID-19 numbers:

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 57

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 16

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1

Total inpatients recovered – 3,485

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 394

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 106

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1

Total vaccines administered – 77,148

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.