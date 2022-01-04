Ask the Expert
Man dies following Dougherty Co. wreck

Fatal wreck
Fatal wreck(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man died Monday night following a two-vehicle wreck in Dougherty County, according to Coroner Michael Fowler.

Fowler said the accident happened on Liberty Expressway near Williamsburg Road.

Witnesses say a car and a truck hauling a trailer were involved in the fatal crash.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

