Man dies following Dougherty Co. wreck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man died Monday night following a two-vehicle wreck in Dougherty County, according to Coroner Michael Fowler.

Fowler said the accident happened on Liberty Expressway near Williamsburg Road.

Witnesses say a car and a truck hauling a trailer were involved in the fatal crash.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

