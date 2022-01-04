Ask the Expert
Kemp to deploy National Guard to Phoebe, other Ga. hospitals

The National Guard will be sent to at least 10 hospitals in Georgia. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp is once again deploying the National Guard to hospitals across the state in response to COVID-19.

The National Guard will be sent to at least 10 hospitals.

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is among the list of deployments.

Kemp said the deployments are to assist in the state’s COVID-19 response in high-need areas.

The governor previously deployed the National Guard to Phoebe.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

