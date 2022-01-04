Kemp to deploy National Guard to Phoebe, other Ga. hospitals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp is once again deploying the National Guard to hospitals across the state in response to COVID-19.

The National Guard will be sent to at least 10 hospitals.

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is among the list of deployments.

Kemp said the deployments are to assist in the state’s COVID-19 response in high-need areas.

Last week, I announced that we are deploying the @GeorgiaGuard to assist our COVID-19 response in high-need areas.



See the thread below for more on their assignments. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 4, 2022

The governor previously deployed the National Guard to Phoebe.

