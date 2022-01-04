Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say

Ask the Expert
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three people have been injured in an industrial accident in Americus.

According to Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant, the accident happened at a boat manufacturing plant on Swett Avenue in Americus around 5 p.m.

A heavy piece of boating equipment they were attempting to unload slid and fell on three workers leaving them injured

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office shared in a Facebook post that several emergency vehicles were on scene.

EMS was able to rescue all three workers, but two were life flighted to a nearby hospital. The third was treated on the scene.

There has been an industrial accident at international RV located at the end of Swett Avenue with multiple injuries. That is the reason for so many emergency vehicles earlier.

Posted by Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

There is no word on the current condition of the victims.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

