Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three people have been injured in an industrial accident in Americus.
According to Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant, the accident happened at a boat manufacturing plant on Swett Avenue in Americus around 5 p.m.
A heavy piece of boating equipment they were attempting to unload slid and fell on three workers leaving them injured
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office shared in a Facebook post that several emergency vehicles were on scene.
EMS was able to rescue all three workers, but two were life flighted to a nearby hospital. The third was treated on the scene.
There is no word on the current condition of the victims.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.