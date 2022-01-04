A frosty cold start warms to near 60 degrees with a build up of clouds late. Not as cold starts the next 2 mornings and milder in the middle 60s by afternoon. A chance of showers arrives late Thursday with our next cold front. Colder and drier Friday. Temperatures warm into the 70s by Sunday. Showers return by the evenings as another cold front arrives. Showers linger Monday morning and then colder again into the middle of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

