Fatal Cordele shooting under investigation
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A fatal shooting in Cordele is under investigation, according to the Cordele Police Department.
It happened around12:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police said a man was shot to death in the 1200 block of East Blue Lane. Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound inside the residence.
Casy Patrick, 55, was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital where he died from his injures.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene, according to Cordele police.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.