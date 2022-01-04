Ask the Expert
Fatal Cordele shooting under investigation

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A fatal shooting in Cordele is under investigation, according to the Cordele Police Department.

It happened around12:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a man was shot to death in the 1200 block of East Blue Lane. Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound inside the residence.

Casy Patrick, 55, was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital where he died from his injures.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene, according to Cordele police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.

On January 4, 2022, around 12:20 A.M., Officers with Cordele Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Blue Lane, Cordele, Georgia, after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a gunshot wound victim inside a residence. Crisp County EMS transported the victim, Casy Patrick 55- year-old-male, to Crisp Regional Hospital, and he passed away. I need the community to step forward with information. Anyone who has information about this incident, please contact Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921.

Posted by Cordele Police Department on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

