Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

David Bowie’s extensive music catalog is sold to Warner

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The extensive catalog of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music.

More than 400 songs, among them “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust,” and “Let’s Dance” are included. Financial details of the sale were not released.

Warner Chapell is the music publishing wing of Warner Music Group Corp. Bowie died in January 2016 after battling cancer for 18 months.

As a performer, Bowie had unpredictable range of styles, melding European jadedness with American rhythms and his ever-changing personas and wardrobes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
Man dies following Dougherty Co. wreck
The National Guard will be sent to at least 10 hospitals in Georgia. (Source: WALB)
Kemp to deploy National Guard to Phoebe, other Ga. hospitals
Crime scene
Law enforcement sets up operation to indict 40 Albany gang members
The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital system is up 57% in one week and up 335% over...
Phoebe seeing ‘explosive growth’ in COVID infections, hospitalizations
Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say
Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say

Latest News

Rex Hickman, foreground, sifts through the rubble of his burned home with the help of his son...
‘Miraculous’ Colorado wildfire evacuation likely saved lives
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and...
US advisers debate Pfizer boosters for younger teens
Roane General Hospital nurse Chania Batten is shown at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic...
US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time
Students will not be returning to classrooms in Chicago Wednesday after teachers voted for...
Chicago cancels classes after teachers union backs remote learning
Roane General Hospital nurse Chania Batten is shown at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic...
‘Flurona’: You can get COVID-19 and the flu at the same time