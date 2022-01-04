Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

CDC signs off on Pfizer extra dose measures

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on two measures to increase access to additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The CDC on Tuesday recommended shortening the recommended interval of time between when people who had an initial series of Pfizer vaccinations and when they receive a Pfizer booster shot, from six months to five months.

The agency has not changed the recommended booster interval for people who got other vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson booster interval is two months and the Moderna vaccine can be given six months after initial doses.

The CDC also recommended that kids ages 5 to 11 with moderately or severely weakened immune systems receive an additional dose 28 days after their second Pfizer shot. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is recommended for that age group.

The CDC’s decisions followed moves by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. The FDA also approved Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15. The CDC has not announced a recommendation about that, but a CDC expert advisory committee is expected to take up the matter during a meeting Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Albany woman seriously injured after ATV crash
Crime scene
Law enforcement sets up operation to indict 40 Albany gang members
Peggie Carter, missing woman
DCP searching for missing woman with schizophrenia
Generic image
APD investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash
The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital system is up 57% in one week and up 335% over...
Phoebe seeing ‘explosive growth’ in COVID infections, hospitalizations

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a...
Trump cancels Florida news conference scheduled for Jan. 6
HIV pamphlets
How to take preventative measures against HIV
HIV Testing Kit from the Dougherty County Department of Public Health
Dougherty Co. Health Dept. offering free HIV testing on Tuesdays
Tuesday, the CDC shorten the interval for when many people can receive the booster shot. The...
CDC gives new booster guidance
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea