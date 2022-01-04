Ben Hill Co. Schools announce new COVID protocols

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Ben Hill County Charter System has announced new COVID-19 protocols.

If students test positive for COVID and present symptoms, they must isolate for five days and return to school after 24 hours of no symptoms.

If students test positive and have no symptoms, they must isolate for five days before returning to school.

If a student comes into close contact with someone who has COVID-19, parents have two options. They can isolate their kid at home for five days, then wear a mask properly for five more days at school.

They can also attend school but wear a mask properly for the entire 10 day period.

Vaccinated students and staff do not have to quarantine.

The school system is continuing to monitor COVID-19 and highly recommend masks for all students and staff.

