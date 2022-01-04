3 killed in New Year’s Day traffic stop turned crash

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were killed in a crash that stemmed from a traffic stop, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

On New Year’s Day, Moultrie police tried to stop a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe for equipment violations, according to GSP.

Troopers said the vehicle tried to drive away and sideswiped another car.

“This caused the Tahoe to lose control. The Tahoe left the roadway, overturned, struck a fence and ejected the passenger. The driver and passenger were killed,” GSP said in a release.

The driver was identified as Jose Manuel and the passenger was identified as Effrain Diaz, 37.

GSP said the occupants in the other vehicle had minor injuries.

GSP said on Monday, police notified troopers that Emmanuel Avila was also a passenger in the Tahoe and died on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.