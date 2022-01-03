Valdosta State announces new head football coach

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Valdosta State University (VSU) Athletics Department announced a new head coach to lead the Blazers in the upcoming season.

Tremaine Jackson was named as the 11th head football coach in Blazer history. Jackson is coming to Titletown from Colorado Mesa University where he was the head coach the past two seasons.

There will be an official introductory press conference for Jackson on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the arena of The Complex.

“I am honored and humbled to be named the Head Football Coach at Valdosta State University,” Jackson said. “I’d like to thank Athletic Director Mr. Reinhard and President Carvajal for the opportunity to lead the Blazer football program. It is my intent to continue and enhance the storied tradition of Blazer football for many years to come. I cannot wait to get to Titletown USA to meet the local community and begin our work on the 2022 season! There are three main things that attracted me to Valdosta State, (1) the history, tradition and brand of VSU football, (2) the chance to compete on the national stage every year, (3) the chance to be coached by a seasoned Athletic Director like Mr. Reinhard.”

During Jackson’s tenure at Colorado Mesa, he went 10-3 in his two seasons, including 8-2 this season, and posted a thrilling 26-21 victory over then-No. 3-ranked Colorado School of Mines on Oct. 23 for Homecoming. It was the Mavericks’ first victory over a top 5 opponent since they became an NCAA Division II school in 1994.

Jackson’s team went 2-1 in the spring of 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 fall edition of the Mavericks finished 13th nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 15.6 points per game, while the team was 34th nationally in scoring offense at 33.7 points per game. CMU finished in the top 20 nationally in both total defense (10th – 258.2 ypg) and total offense (16th – 452.0 ypg). Jackson coached two Academic All-America players this season and one AFCA Second Team All-America honoree, along with 21 All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) performers, including RMAC Offensive Freshman of the Year in Karst Hunter.

“I am very excited to have Tremaine join our Blazer family,” Reinhard said. “The football programs he has been associated with have had great success on the field. His Colorado Mesa team put lots of points on the board and was very stingy on defense. Tremaine also has an impressive track record of his teams excelling in the classroom and playing a prominent role in the community. I look forward to the work he will do with our young men.”

