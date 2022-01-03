Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Trial set to begin for men accused of killing Columbus rapper at Pizza Hut

(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By James Giles
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jury selection is expected to start Monday morning for five men accused of murder in 2018.

Tommie Mullins, Dover Coppins, Tyree Smith, Eric Spencer, and Johnathon Swift are accused of killing Columbus rapper Branden Denson Wasat at Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road in April 2018.

All five men pleaded not guilty to the charges during their preliminary court appearances a couple of years back.

Police say surveillance video showed Denson sitting in the parking lot inside of his Jeep when another car pulled up. Three people got of the car and approached Denson and that’s when shots were fired, according to police.

Authorities say an eyewitness was able to identify all five suspects and confirmed Tyree Smith was there from GPS phone records.

Along with the charges for murder, all five men have armed robbery counts against them, according to court documents.

Jury selection is slated to begin at 9 a.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday
2017 tornado damages in Cook County
Cook County preparing for severe weather
Two people are dead and one person seriously injured in what investigators believe is a...
GBI: 1 dead, 3 shot at in multi-county shooting incidents
The crash happened in the 3000 block of Sylvester Highway.
Woman killed in Albany crash
Shooting
3, including child, injured in Valdosta shooting

Latest News

Crime scene
Law enforcement sets up operation to indict over 40 Albany gang members
Ambulance generic
Albany woman seriously injured after ATV crash
Generic image
APD investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash
Majority of the food lion shoppers were trying to get what they needed so they could get back...
Food Lion shoppers picked up essentials during tornado watch
Georgia's 2021 shrimp season opened on June 8 and closed on Dec. 31.
GA DNR: 2021 shrimp season a success