Thomasville receives over $6k grant from AARP for ‘Pop-Up Porch’

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville, in partnership with the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission (SWGRC), was recently awarded a Community Challenge Grant of $6,379.86 from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).

The grant’s purpose is to help fund quick-action projects meant to jumpstart long-term progress to support residents of all ages.

“We were honored, along with our partners in the SWGRC, to be selected by AARP as a 2021 grant recipient,” said Kenneth Thompson, City Planner. “This collaborative effort between the City of Albany, City of Sylvester, Lee County, and ourselves will provide funding for projects that add accessible seating, recreational equipment, and outdoor art displays in the four communities.”

Thompson said the grant funding was used for the construction of a “Pop-Up Porch.”

“The Downtown Thomasville Pop-Up Porch is a pilot project designed to help encourage the use of temporary changes to the built environment that improve the quality of our public spaces,” said Thompson. “The porch is sized to fit within a parking space and temporarily expands the sidewalk for a range of uses such as outdoor seating, artist markets, and performance space.”

Thomasville receives grant for Pop-Up Porch (City of Thomasville)

The Pop-Up Porch was recently unveiled to the community during a Christmas in Thomasville event.

“Through a collaboration with the Thomasville Center for the Arts (TCA), the Pop-Up Porch was used by artists during our events,” said April Norton, Director of Downtown & Tourism Development. “This temporary expansion of our sidewalk allowed guests visiting downtown Thomasville to travel unobstructed by displays, tables, artists, and seating while providing a beautiful ambiance.”

AARP’s 2021 Community Challenge grant program received more than 3,500 applications from nonprofits and government entities across the country.

