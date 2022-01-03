Storms move out, winter’s chill returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday evening as a strong cold front slides east the potential for strong to severe storms including isolated tornadoes continues across SGA. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 9pm/10pm. Severe threat and showers end as the front slides through after midnight.

Overnight gusty winds will usher in much colder air which sends temperatures tumbling behind the front. It’ll be a shock to the system with lows upper 30s low 40s but feeling more like low 30s and upper 20s. Clouds linger early Monday followed by gradual clearing into a windy and cold afternoon. Pull out your winter gear as temperatures struggle to reach low 50s which will be a far cry from the unseasonably warm 80s of days past.

Lows Monday night around freezing with highs still in the 50s Tuesday. Staying dry and more seasonal low 60s Wednesday.

Look for another cold front and scattered showers Thursday. The front quickly passes and reinforces winter’s chill the end of the week into the weekend. Highs return to the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Milder 70s and rain chances are back with the next cold front Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.