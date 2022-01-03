South Ga. hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia hospitals have welcomed the first babies born in 2022.

At Phoebe, Cecilia Vargas Varsi was the first baby born in 2022. She was born on Jan. 1 at 6:01 a.m. weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

At Tift Regional Medical Center, Oakley Marie Normand was born on Jan. 1 at 12:45 a.m. weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

In Valdosta at South Georgia Medical Center, Greyson Nunnally arrived on Jan. 1 at 10:06 p.m. weighing 10 pounds and 3.1 ounces.

Congratulations to the parents and families of these new arrivals!

