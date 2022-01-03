Ask the Expert
South Ga. hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

By Kim McCullough
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia hospitals have welcomed the first babies born in 2022.

At Phoebe, Cecilia Vargas Varsi was the first baby born in 2022. She was born on Jan. 1 at 6:01 a.m. weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

At Tift Regional Medical Center, Oakley Marie Normand was born on Jan. 1 at 12:45 a.m. weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

We are proud to introduce the first baby of the new year born at Tift Regional Medical Center! Oakley Marie Normand was...

Posted by Southwell on Saturday, January 1, 2022

In Valdosta at South Georgia Medical Center, Greyson Nunnally arrived on Jan. 1 at 10:06 p.m. weighing 10 pounds and 3.1 ounces.

Welcome to 2022! Meet Greyson, our first baby of the new year! Born last night at 10:06 pm to Brittney! Greyson weighed...

Posted by South Georgia Medical Center on Sunday, January 2, 2022

Congratulations to the parents and families of these new arrivals!

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

