South Ga. hospitals welcome first babies of 2022
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia hospitals have welcomed the first babies born in 2022.
At Phoebe, Cecilia Vargas Varsi was the first baby born in 2022. She was born on Jan. 1 at 6:01 a.m. weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.
At Tift Regional Medical Center, Oakley Marie Normand was born on Jan. 1 at 12:45 a.m. weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.
In Valdosta at South Georgia Medical Center, Greyson Nunnally arrived on Jan. 1 at 10:06 p.m. weighing 10 pounds and 3.1 ounces.
Congratulations to the parents and families of these new arrivals!
