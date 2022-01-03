Ask the Expert
SGMC reopens drive-thru COVID-19 testing

The fountain at the entrance to the main parking lot at South Georgia Medical Center.
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) has reopened their drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Smith Northview campus to provide area residents convenient access to testing.

The drive-thru is at 4280 North Valdosta Road and is available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

SGMC officials said they have seen a significant increase in the demand for testing in recent weeks, testing upwards of 800 people daily. The hospital also says, unfortunately, COVID-19 positivity rates are also increasing, reaching the highest rate since the pandemic started at 43.77% on Jan. 1.

Last week, the Georgia Department of Health (DPH) issued a statement discouraging the use of emergency centers for asymptomatic testing.

SGMC said they continue to see a rise in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, reporting 27 on Monday.

According to its latest testing report on Monday, 51 percent of those testing positive were between the ages of 19-39.

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are also available at the SGMC Smith Northview campus Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can schedule an appointment for vaccines here or call (229) 433-1068.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

