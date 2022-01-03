Ask the Expert
Severe weather damages fire station in Vidalia

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Fire Department shared photos of damage to Fire Station 1 during severe weather Sunday evening.

Thankfully the department says none of the firefighters there at the time were hurt, and all fire services will stay in operation.

However, there was “extensive damage to the station” and the National Weather Service will be there Monday to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

