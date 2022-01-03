Severe weather damages fire station in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Fire Department shared photos of damage to Fire Station 1 during severe weather Sunday evening.

Thankfully the department says none of the firefighters there at the time were hurt, and all fire services will stay in operation.

However, there was “extensive damage to the station” and the National Weather Service will be there Monday to investigate.

Photos of damage to Fire Station No. 1 in Vidalia, Georgia after a strong storm rolled through around 7PM



Photos from the Vidalia FD pic.twitter.com/Jb89JUG0XB — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 3, 2022

