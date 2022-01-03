Law enforcement sets up operation to indict over 40 Albany gang members

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany law enforcement is working to eliminate gang activity in the area.

In a press conference on Monday, Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said his office has presented several indictments against the Purps Gang. Edwards said the gang has been the focus of an effort by law enforcement agencies and the district attorney’s office.

In this case, which is called “Operation Silent New Year,” the district attorney’s office indicted 40 Purps gang members for three counts of racketeering each, resulting in 120 charges. Another 23 indictments were returned by a Dougherty County grand jury last week. With those charges, the district attorney’s office said they added gang violation charges, resulting in 343 indictments for racketeering and gang participation charges.

Edwards said the gang was established in 2018 and has been terrorizing the community since. They have committed crimes such as homicides, car thefts, robberies, etc. and law enforcement said other gangs are next to be indicted.

Police Chief Michael Persley says the gang involves juveniles and they are working on diversion methods. He said the recruitment for these gangs can come from family members, school, bullying, or just curiosity.

Edwards says they are prosecuting juveniles in court ranging from ages 12 to the oldest being 26-years-old.

Law enforcement says getting involved can reduce the chance of potential gang members. Getting involved can mean taking care of your home, joining a social organization, or volunteering in the school system. They said Neighborhood Watch programs can also be helpful.

If you see or want to report a crime in your area, you can use the See Something, Say Something app for digital reporting.

Read the full indictment below:

