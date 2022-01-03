Food Lion shoppers picked up essentials during tornado watch

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It has been an unusual winter so far since it’s been mostly 70 and 80 degrees days.

On Sunday, residents were dealing with a tornado watch throughout Southwest Georgia.

After speaking with shoppers and a clerk at Food Lion as they came in and out of the store, the majority of them were trying to get what they need so they could get back inside their homes as soon as possible.

Food Lion shopper Jamar Akbar believes the unusual weather is because of global warning (WALB)

“It bothers me a little bit because it really shouldn’t be this warm at 80 degrees but on the one part, I’m enjoying it because I’m able to wear my shorts. But on the other side, I do think logically it should be a little cooler and hopefully, we don’t get a tornado but you never know,” said Jamar Akbar.

One cashier tells me what she’s noticed with shoppers Sunday.

Food lion clerk, Jeanine Butler said she noticed a big difference with how people shopped during tornado watch (WALB)

“I see a lot of people just doing a lot of regular shopping. It’s been like that for the past few weeks, anyway so people have been stocking up. I don’t know if it’s about the weather or not but I’ve been seeing a big difference,” said Jeanine Butler.

Some of the items I noticed shoppers were buying was water and fruit.

