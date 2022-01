ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is searching for a woman that suffers from schizophrenia.

DCP said Peggie Carter, 50, was discharged from the hospital on Dec. 27 and never returned home.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Carter is asked to call DCP at (229) 430-6600.

