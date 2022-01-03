APD investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a fatal crash that happened on New Year’s Day.

It happened around 7:58 p.m. on the 800 block of Turner Field Road Saturday.

APD said a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling north on Turner Field Road when the vehicle struck the east curb, rotated counter-clockwise, and ran off the road onto the east shoulder. The vehicle struck a transformer box and began to overturn.

The driver, Erick Lamar Reese, 49, suffered fatal injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

