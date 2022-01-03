Albany woman seriously injured after ATV crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany was seriously injured Sunday after an ATV crash, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police said a Yamaha ATV was traveling east in the 400 block of Hickory Lane around noon. The ATV drove across the road and onto the property at 2015 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, hitting the southwest corner of the building.

Lavorick Welch, 22, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Phoebe Emergency Center for treatment.

This crash is still under investigation.

