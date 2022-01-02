First Alert Weather Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be working through Southwest Georgia for the rest of the day. These storms could contain all modes of severe weather which include tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has all counties in South Georgia under a Slight Risk for severe weather. Make sure you have several ways to get alerts today as severe weather can appear at any moment. Winds will be out of the Southwest today and will be breezy even without strong thunderstorms to accompany them. Wind gusts could reach as high as 35 MPH, so stay cautious.

This squall line of severe storms will be associated with a cold front that will bring in much cooler air right behind it. temperatures for today will fall from the near-record highs in the upper 70s and low 80s down into the 40s overnight. We will be much cooler and drier for the start of the new work week. Highs in the 50s for Monday and Tuesday. The next chance for showers will not arrive until Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.