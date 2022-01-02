Ask the Expert
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- New Year, New Storms

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
We’re tracking the threat for severe weather tomorrow.

Today was another warm day. Temperatures in the 80s with summer like humidity.

December broke multiple records for warmth. That warm energy will feed storm potential tomorrow.

We’ll start off in the low 70s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible starting near sunrise.

South winds will be gusty ahead of a front of storms. Up to 30 mph.

A line of thunderstorms will arrive to Albany after noon. As we get more heating, areas east will likely see stronger storms.

Moultrie, Tifton, Valdosta and areas near could see stronger storms likely arriving from 3-6pm.

The main hazards are flash flooding, straight line winds, and a tornado.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

