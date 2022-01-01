Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Record Warmth To Start 2022

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tomorrow’s severe threat is minimal. Most should stay rain free.

We’ll still get warm. Upper 70s and lower 80s for all. Record in Albany is 81, I think we get to 84

Chance for storms is 30% as there is ample moisture and energy

Lows will continue to ride high. In the upper 60s and lower 70s.

This December will wrap up as the warmest in record for Albany. The average high this month was higher than in November

Sunday is the next threat for severe weather.

A strong low pressure will be developing in the mid-south. Along with it will be a cold front. Sunday night into afternoon ahead of the front will be the possibility for tornadoes and quick accumulation of rain.

Along the front will be the threat for straight line winds. This will happen in the evening.

Behind the front will be strong north winds that’ll send temperatures to the 30s Monday morning. Highs Monday afternoon will barely crack 50 then another cold night into Tuesday.

We should stay quiet most of next week then another system with severe potential will come next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and one person seriously injured in what investigators believe is a...
GBI: 1 dead, 3 shot at in multi-county shooting incidents
The crash happened in the 3000 block of Sylvester Highway.
Woman killed in Albany crash
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Ebony McBride and Spanky pictured above in this photo.
‘Everybody in the neighborhood loved Spanky’: Family says dog was shot to death during Dougherty Co. law enforcement chase
A home’s roof on Culbertson Road was ripped off. There were also downed trees and debris.
Tornado damage reported in Colquitt Co.

Latest News

2017 tornado damages in Cook County
Cook County preparing for severe weather
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Strong Storms Possible Once Again This Evening