Record Warmth To Start 2022

Tomorrow’s severe threat is minimal. Most should stay rain free.

We’ll still get warm. Upper 70s and lower 80s for all. Record in Albany is 81, I think we get to 84

Chance for storms is 30% as there is ample moisture and energy

Lows will continue to ride high. In the upper 60s and lower 70s.

This December will wrap up as the warmest in record for Albany. The average high this month was higher than in November

Sunday is the next threat for severe weather.

A strong low pressure will be developing in the mid-south. Along with it will be a cold front. Sunday night into afternoon ahead of the front will be the possibility for tornadoes and quick accumulation of rain.

Along the front will be the threat for straight line winds. This will happen in the evening.

Behind the front will be strong north winds that’ll send temperatures to the 30s Monday morning. Highs Monday afternoon will barely crack 50 then another cold night into Tuesday.

We should stay quiet most of next week then another system with severe potential will come next weekend.

