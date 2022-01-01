Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

New Year’s Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year’s Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets again to celebrate the arrival of 2022 despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant.

The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition on Saturday featured actor LeVar Burton as grand marshal, 20 bands, 18 equestrian units and dozens of floats reflecting the theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.”

After days of record-smashing rains, there were sunny skies for the 8 a.m. start of the spectacle, which has an uncanny history of postcard weather.

The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor UCLA float at the 133rd Rose Parade...
The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor UCLA float at the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

LeAnn Rimes kicked off the event with a performance of “Throw My Arms Around the World” followed by a military flyover of a B-2 stealth bomber.

Among the fanciful floats was the futuristic-themed “Vaccinate Our World” entry by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation with a robot nurse clutching a syringe. The colorful “Rise, Shine and Read!” float by the UPS Store featured a bespectacled rooster reading to a group of chicks.

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy performed aboard Louisiana’s “Feed Your Soul” float. For the grand finale, the US Army Golden Knights parachute team landed along the parade route and country performer Jimmie Allen sang “Good Times Roll.”

The parade and the afternoon Rose Bowl football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes remained on track despite an explosion of COVID-19 infections in Los Angeles County, where daily new cases topped 27,000 on Friday.

The county Department of Public Health said it was the highest number of new cases.

The soaring infections had already prompted Kaiser Permanente to announce that its float, “A Healthier Future,” would not have 20 “front-line medical heroes” riding or walking alongside.

“We must prioritize the health and safety of our front-line medical staff and ensure we are able to treat patients during this recent surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant,” the health care network said.

The parade drew thousands of fans as usual along its 5.5-mile route. Many camped out on sidewalks overnight, staking out their spots in the afternoon on New Year’s Eve.

Pasadena authorities urged people to wear masks, upgrading to the N95 or KN95 types, and avoid mingling with anyone outside their own groups. Many attendees wore face coverings, as did Rose Parade Queen Nadia Chung and her court.

The Tournament of Roses Association said ticketholders for parade bleachers and the Rose Bowl game were required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, and masks were required for everyone age 2 and up.

The 2021 Rose Parade was canceled months ahead of time. The Rose Bowl football game was played after being moved to Arlington, Texas.

Previously, the parade was canceled for several years during World War II and the 1942 Rose Bowl game was played in North Carolina after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and one person seriously injured in what investigators believe is a...
GBI: 1 dead, 3 shot at in multi-county shooting incidents
The crash happened in the 3000 block of Sylvester Highway.
Woman killed in Albany crash
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Ebony McBride and Spanky pictured above in this photo.
‘Everybody in the neighborhood loved Spanky’: Family says dog was shot to death during Dougherty Co. law enforcement chase
A home’s roof on Culbertson Road was ripped off. There were also downed trees and debris.
Tornado damage reported in Colquitt Co.

Latest News

A woman cries as he sees the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in...
Officials: Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire
Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck...
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm...
Kentucky storm brings flooding, lost power, possible tornado
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
2017 tornado damages in Cook County
Cook County preparing for severe weather