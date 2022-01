MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 34-11 victory over Michigan in the Orange Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs advance to the national championship game.

Georgia dominated Friday night’s game from the start.

Now the Bulldogs will take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide for the national title on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.