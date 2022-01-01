First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.
All of southwest Georgia is under a marginal risk for severe storms.
Primary threats include a 5% chance of damaging winds and a 2% chance for tornadoes and flash flooding.
