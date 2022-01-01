First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.

[ What is a First Alert Weather Day? ]

All of southwest Georgia is under a marginal risk for severe storms.

Primary threats include a 5% chance of damaging winds and a 2% chance for tornadoes and flash flooding.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories (NWS)

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather

Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

