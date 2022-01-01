Cook County preparing for severe weather

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Severe weather is expected to come through Southwest Georgia early Sunday morning. The Emergency Management Agency in Cook County is taking precautions to keep you safe.

“The main thing is we’re getting the word out to the people now. All of our residents to protect the three P’s.. people, pets, and plants,” said Cook County EMA Director Johnny West.

Cook County Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief Johnny West said they are expecting temperatures to drop to 30 or 40 degrees early Sunday morning.

From that point on, he believes that’s when people need to stay indoors to avoid potential storms.

“That’s what we’re expecting out of this one here, some rain, and I think the national weather services is predicting a chance of isolated tornadoes. All depending on how much rain comes at any particular given time and just having this much rain and the ground being soft, if we get a lot of wind we could have some trees going down that could create some additional hazards as well,” said West.

After Thursday’s severe weather, Chief West said they have made sure there is no debris lying on the roads.

This weekend, he wants people to pay attention to safety alerts at all times.

“We got code RED here in the county and there’s a lot of residents that’s signed up with that and we actually talked to a couple of them. And that’s one of the things they said they got, other alert systems on their phones and stuff. They hate all of them going off and it’s annoying and everything else but they’re actually going to pay attention to them now because they see that it was very beneficial because the storms were headed right towards their locations,” said West.

West is expecting severe weather Sunday into Monday and encourages everyone to make sure they have a safe place in mind.

