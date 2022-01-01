Ask the Expert
Missing Cook Co. man found safe

He is missing out of Cook County.
(Cook County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County man that walked away from his home has been found safe, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Kelly Lonergan, 26, walked away from his home on Antioch Greggs Road in Cook County around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said has a history of walking away from places and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

He was found safe around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

