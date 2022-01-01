Missing Cook Co. man found safe

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County man that walked away from his home has been found safe, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Kelly Lonergan, 26, walked away from his home on Antioch Greggs Road in Cook County around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said has a history of walking away from places and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

He was found safe around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.