APD talks New Year’s safety tips

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This New Year’s Eve, the Albany Police Department (APD) is asking everyone to be safe whether they’re driving, shooting fireworks or sitting at home with their pets.

They do want to remind people though of what you can and can’t do during the holiday.

APD Cpl. Rogelio Diaz said during the New Year’s Eve holiday, they get a lot of calls about traffic accidents, fireworks and gunshots.

“It’s illegal to discharge firearms in the City of Albany. What goes up must come down,” said Diaz.

In the city’s general noise and sound ordinance, it allows people to shoot fireworks on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. On days not specified, the cut-off time is 9 p.m.

″There’s a state law for fireworks. You can shoot them on New Year’s until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. I think something people need to realize is there are going to be fireworks,” said Diaz.

He said the best way to cut down on calls and concerns is to communicate with neighbors.

″Whether it’s through your neighborhood watch or Facebook group, so people are aware. A lot of times, people call just because they want us to check. By the time we get there, it’s dealt with,” said Diaz.

Another incident they respond to is traffic accidents. He said to make sure before you start drinking, you have a plan to get home.

“Calling a friend, rideshare programs. There’s no excuse to drink and drive. Not only is it illegal but it’s selfish cause you can hurt someone else. Last thing we as law enforcement want to do is let someone know they’re not going to be there for the new year,” said Diaz.

They also want to remind everyone to make sure their pet is somewhere safe before people start shooting fireworks. That way, they don’t have any pets run away.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.