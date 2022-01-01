Ask the Expert
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi

A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots fired at a New Year’s Eve party.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an overnight fatal shooting in Gulfport.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots fired at a New Year’s Eve party, WLOX reported.

Police said that during the party, a fight broke out, leading to shots fired by multiple individuals. Responding officers located six men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three men died from their injuries, and Switzer identified the victims as 23-year-old Corey Dubose of D’Iberville, 28-year-old Sedrick McCord of Gulfport, and 22-year-old Aubrey Lewis of Bay St. Louis.

A fourth man is also in critical condition as of Saturday morning. Two other men and the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. There are no arrests at this time.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

