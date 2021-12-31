Ask the Expert
Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight quarantines in bathroom

By CNN
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST
(CNN) - A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.

Marisa Fotieo was flying to Iceland on Dec. 19 with her brother and dad.

She said she took two PCR tests and about five rapid tests before the flight, all of them negative.

When she started to feel a sore throat on the flight, she took another test and it was positive.

Fotieo said the flight was full, so there was no way to rearrange seating so she could be distanced from others.

She said a flight attendant asked if she would stay in the bathroom, and she gladly agreed to protect others on the flight.

After the flight touched down in Iceland, Fotieo was shuttled to a Red Cross hotel where she started her 10 days of isolation.

During that time, she got gifts, a tree and a card from the flight attendants.

Fotieo documented the bathroom isolation in a TikTok video that’s been viewed more than 4 million times.

Icelandair was contacted Thursday for comment but hasn’t responded yet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

