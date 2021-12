MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Damage has been reported in Colquitt County following a Thursday tornado.

A home’s roof on Culbertson Road was ripped off. There were also downed trees and debris.

Colquitt County EMA said there were 10-15 reports of damage. No injuries have been reported.

The tornado hit around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

