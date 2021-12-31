Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Over 65 shots fired on busy Philadelphia street; 6 wounded

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Six gunmen fired more than 65 rounds on a Philadelphia street, sending nighttime pedestrians on a busy block teeming with markets and restaurants scrambling for cover and injuring six people, at least one of them critically, police said Friday.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the Germantown neighborhood and found a 21-year-old woman shot multiple times in the abdomen and chest and lying near dozens of spent casings. Officers rushed her to the hospital, where she was in critical condition Friday.

Five men ages 19 to 29 were taken with gunshot wounds by private vehicles to two hospitals, police said. All were expected to survive.

Officers are looking at surveillance footage, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters late Thursday. Police released surveillance footage Friday showing six men jump out of a van and begin shooting. The footage also shows shots being fired back as individuals from both groups dodged between parked cars to get away from each other.

It was unclear if any of the men seeking treatment at the hospital were part of the group who jumped out of the van, starting the fight. Police had initially said based on the casings that at least two different gunmen fired weapons.

The injured woman, who suffered the most gunshot wounds, may have been the intended target, Small said. But the extensive crime scene — with a sea of casings on Germantown Avenue and bullets from at least two different-caliber semiautomatic weapons striking parked cars — made it difficult to be certain.

“The fact that we found over 65 spent shell casings — that’s a whole lot of shots fired — so it’s hard to even say who is the intended target and who is struck by stray gunfire,” Small said.

A Philadelphia city website tracking shooting victims and homicides showed that as of Tuesday, there were 1,827 nonfatal shooting victims in 2021, an increase of more than 600 from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Philadelphia police showed 559 homicides going into the last day of 2021, the most recorded since the city began tracking in 1960.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and one person seriously injured in what investigators believe is a...
GBI: 1 dead, 3 shot at in multi-county shooting incidents
The crash happened in the 3000 block of Sylvester Highway.
Woman killed in Albany crash
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Ebony McBride and Spanky pictured above in this photo.
‘Everybody in the neighborhood loved Spanky’: Family says dog was shot to death during Dougherty Co. law enforcement chase
A home’s roof on Culbertson Road was ripped off. There were also downed trees and debris.
Tornado damage reported in Colquitt Co.

Latest News

A woman cries as he sees the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in...
Officials: Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire
Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck...
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm...
Kentucky storm brings flooding, lost power, possible tornado
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
2017 tornado damages in Cook County
Cook County preparing for severe weather