MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an update on the tornadoes that touched down in Colquitt and Cook counties on Thursday.

NWS said the preliminary rating is an EF-1 for both tornadoes.

The NWS also said the tornado that touched down in Colquitt County had winds of 90-105 mph.

