Learn about the new laws taking effect Saturday in Georgia

ATLANTA - Tax breaks for many Georgians, new requirements for physicians to be trained about avoiding sexual assault, and pay raises for some judges are among new legal provisions taking effect Saturday in Georgia.

Most Georgia laws became effective on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed some, or parts of some, until Jan. 1.

One will increase the amount people can earn before paying state income taxes. The tax cut will save individual tax filers up to $43 a year, and married couples filing jointly up to $63. The cut will reduce Georgia’s overall income tax collections by an estimated $140 million.

Other laws include:

