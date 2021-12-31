Here’s what to do if a tornado is on the ground and you’re behind the wheel

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tornadoes can be extremely dangerous and scary, especially when you are caught driving during one.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Kristian Oliver said when it comes to tornado safety behind the wheel, one thing you want to be on the lookout for is the nearest sturdy building if you have to get out of your car.

Oliver said it’s best to look for one that’s well-built and you would want to go into the interior most room of that building.

Another option if a building isn’t nearby is to get down in the car itself.

“You will want to position yourself below the window line so that way, your head is not exposed to flying objects and you want to cover your head essentially. And if you have a helmet available, you would want to put that on too,” Oliver said

Lastly, the third option would be to abandon the vehicle and to seek shelter in any low-lying area, such as a ditch or any kind of a ravine, while laying down and covering your head. Be sure to be aware of heavy rainfall that could potentially cause flash flooding.

The National Weather Service recommends you avoid shelter under an overpass or tree. This puts you at a greater risk of being killed or seriously injured by powerful tornado winds.

