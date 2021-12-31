Ask the Expert
GBI: 1 dead, 3 shot at in multi-county shooting incidents

Suspected gunman also dead, GBI says
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people — including the suspected gunman — are dead and one person seriously injured in what investigators believe is a murder/suicide shooting spree that rolled from Ocilla to Douglas and then back to Coffee County on Thursday, according to officials.

It all concluded about 9:30 p.m. in eastern Coffee County near the Ware County line.

One person was killed and another person was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened in Ocilla, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Leterik Lee Johenkins, 33, was killed in the shooting and a 35-year-old man was also shot.

Just minutes before the drive-by shooting, shots were fired at a man inside his car at a Citgo on North Irwin Avenue, the GBI said. He was not injured.

The suspected shooter, later identified as Johnny Martin, Jr., 36, then escaped and drove to Douglas.

At a convenience store on Highway 158 West, the suspect carjacked a woman and shot at her, but she was not injured, according to investigators.

The GBI said Martin then drove into Ware County, where Ware County Sheriff’s Office deputies chased him back into Coffee County.

Investigators said the suspect shot and killed himself on Martinez Lane Thursday night.

The GBI and Irwin and Coffee County law enforcement are all handling the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

