ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we lose some of the heating from the day and a little bit of storm energy, we should see an end to the strong to severe storms Thursday night into Friday morning. However, we will still see some rainfall move through as a round of showers and thunderstorms will move through overnight. temperatures will remain warm in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area. These unseasonable warm lows and highs will be due to a plethora of warm air being drawn in for late December. This warm air mass will keep the unseasonable temperatures in place for the rest of 2021 and for the first two days of 2022. Highs on Friday and Saturday sit in the 80s while Sunday looks to be a bit cooler with temperatures in the 70s.

Why is Sunday expected to be a little cooler? Well, it looks like a cold front will be guiding through the area for Sunday. This frontal system will be providing South Georgia with some severe weather. The fine details of what the threat looks like are not ironed out yet, but for now, damaging winds look to be the highest threat. This front will work through the area Sunday morning and afternoon. By the overnight, we should clear out and dry out. This starts the first official work week in January on a drier, but cooler not with highs in the mid to upper 50s, Breezy winds should be expected as well. Cool and dry on Tuesday, but moisture builds in Wednesday and Thursday for a few showers.

