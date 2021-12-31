‘Everybody in the neighborhood loved Spanky’: Family says dog was shot to death during Dougherty Co. law enforcement chase

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County law enforcement chase could have led to the death of a family pet. That’s what the woman who owns a dog that was killed is claiming.

The chase happened on 10th Avenue in Albany Wednesday afternoon.

Ebony McBride, owner of the dog, said she and her three children were standing in their front yard, just steps away from where her Saint Bernard mix was shot.

She’s lived in Albany for 2 years, in hopes to get away from the city life. After what happened, she said she’s not sure she wants to stay any longer.

″This has really struck home. My kids didn’t sleep last night, I didn’t sleep last night. It’s sad.” said McBride.

McBride said around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, she was taking her dog outside. That’s when she said officers ran through her yard chasing a woman.

“They run, and he made it across the road. He snatches from me, but I’m in reaching distance to get him. I’m trying to get my dog. The officer didn’t give me time to and he just shot him,” said McBride.

Ebony McBride and her family got two new puppies right before Spanky was killed. (WALB)

McBride said her dog Spanky wasn’t an aggressive dog. She said a lot of commotion and strangers in the yard made him curious.

“He was a very loving dog. Everybody in the neighborhood loved Spanky,” said McBride.

McBride said he was shot 3 times.

“They were not asking if I was okay. It was nasty energy. I felt like they didn’t care. All three of them bullets, me or one of my three kids could’ve gotten hit, that’s how close we were to my dog.” said McBride.

For Christmas, the family got two new puppies. They say there’s nothing that can replace Spanky but remembering the way they used to play together is helping them through it. And because one favors Spanky so much, they gave him the same name in remembrance.

“There’s nothing that can bring Spanky back. That’s all that we would want. I just pray and ask God to heal our hearts,” said McBride.

WALB News 10 reached out to Albany Dougherty Drug Unit for more information about what happened, but we’re still waiting to hear back.

