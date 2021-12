ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Thursday fatal crash in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Sylvester Highway. The crash happened shortly before noon.

Diane Griffin, 72, was killed when her vehicle was hit by a truck and trailer when she attempted to cross the highway, according to APD.

