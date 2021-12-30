VPD: Attempted traffic stop leads to 1 arrested, 1 killed

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, shortly after 10:30 p.m., a Valdosta police officer saw a vehicle in the 900 block of North Lee Street with defective equipment.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which was driven by Terriance Neloms. Police said Neloms turned east on East Force Street and refused to stop. Police said the driver continued to drive recklessly as he turned south on Myrtle Street.

As the vehicle Neloms was driving crossed East Gordon Street, he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle flipped several times and rolled to a stop in the front yard of a home in the 800 block of Myrtle Street.

A passenger, Eric Crews, was not wearing his seatbelt and he was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. Police said he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Neloms’ 7-year-old child was in the vehicle and wasn’t injured, according to police. There was also another passenger who was not injured.

Neloms was taken to Lowndes County Jail for felony fleeing and attempting to elude and misdemeanor reckless conduct.

The Valdosta Police Department is still investigating and additional charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 242-2606 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.