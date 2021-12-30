Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

VPD: Attempted traffic stop leads to 1 arrested, 1 killed

The Valdosta Police Department is still investigating and additional charges are forthcoming.
The Valdosta Police Department is still investigating and additional charges are forthcoming.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, shortly after 10:30 p.m., a Valdosta police officer saw a vehicle in the 900 block of North Lee Street with defective equipment.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which was driven by Terriance Neloms. Police said Neloms turned east on East Force Street and refused to stop. Police said the driver continued to drive recklessly as he turned south on Myrtle Street.

As the vehicle Neloms was driving crossed East Gordon Street, he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle flipped several times and rolled to a stop in the front yard of a home in the 800 block of Myrtle Street.

A passenger, Eric Crews, was not wearing his seatbelt and he was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. Police said he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Neloms’ 7-year-old child was in the vehicle and wasn’t injured, according to police. There was also another passenger who was not injured.

Neloms was taken to Lowndes County Jail for felony fleeing and attempting to elude and misdemeanor reckless conduct.

The Valdosta Police Department is still investigating and additional charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 242-2606 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bainbridge Public Safety is reporting a possible tornado and damage on Broad and Evans,...
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado in Bainbridge
He was charged in connection to a fatal stabbing at an Edison apartment complex.
Man arrested after fatal stabbing at Edison apartments
Mitchell County
Mitchell Co. deputy cited by DNR for illegally hunting small game
Coronavirus
Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder

Latest News

Matthew Kivett, 38, and Monica Coleman, 34, were arrested during the drug bust just after...
2 arrested in Crisp Co. drug bust
The crash happened in the 3000 block of Sylvester Highway.
Woman killed in Albany crash
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Bainbridge Public Safety is reporting a possible tornado and damage on Broad and Evans,...
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado in Bainbridge